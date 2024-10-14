Advertisement

in other news

Alabama Boys' Track State Favorites - 3A, 110 Meter Hurdles

Alabama Boys' Track State Favorites - 3A, 110 Meter Hurdles

Alabama Varsity breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Alabama Football: Top Wide Receivers in 2026

Alabama Football: Top Wide Receivers in 2026

Alabama Varsity has updated our list of the top football players in the Class of 2026. Find out who is included now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Alabama Boys' Track State Favorites - 4A, 110 Meter Hurdles

Alabama Boys' Track State Favorites - 4A, 110 Meter Hurdles

Alabama Varsity breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Alabama Football: Top Fullbacks in 2026

Alabama Football: Top Fullbacks in 2026

Alabama Varsity has updated our list of the top football players in the Class of 2026. Find out who is included now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Alabama Boys' Track State Favorites - 5A, 110 Meter Hurdles

Alabama Boys' Track State Favorites - 5A, 110 Meter Hurdles

Alabama Varsity breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!

 • Lucas Feddersen

in other news

Alabama Boys' Track State Favorites - 3A, 110 Meter Hurdles

Alabama Boys' Track State Favorites - 3A, 110 Meter Hurdles

Alabama Varsity breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Alabama Football: Top Wide Receivers in 2026

Alabama Football: Top Wide Receivers in 2026

Alabama Varsity has updated our list of the top football players in the Class of 2026. Find out who is included now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Alabama Boys' Track State Favorites - 4A, 110 Meter Hurdles

Alabama Boys' Track State Favorites - 4A, 110 Meter Hurdles

Alabama Varsity breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Published Oct 14, 2024
Alabama Football: Top Offensive Centers in 2026
Default Avatar
Lucas Feddersen  •  AlabamaVarsity
Publisher
Twitter
@alabama_varsity

Alabama Varsity has updated our list of the top football players in the Class of 2026. Find out who is included now!

SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!

------------------

What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?

Top Players by Position in 2026

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Fullbacks

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Kickers

Punters

Offensive Centers - 10/14

Offensive Guards - 10/15

Offensive Linemen - 10/16

Offensive Tackles - 10/17

Defensive Ends - 10/18

Defensive Linemen - 10/19

Defensive Tackles - 10/20

Top Players by Position in 2025

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Fullbacks

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Kickers

Punters

Offensive Centers

Offensive Guards

Offensive Linemen

Offensive Tackles

Defensive Ends

Defensive Linemen

Defensive Tackles

Inside Linebackers

Linebackers

Middle Linebackers

Outside Linebackers

Free Safeties

Safeties

Strong Safeties

Defensive Backs

Defensive Athletes

Offensive Athletes

Athletes

Database

Top Players by Position in 2027

Quarterback

Running Backs

Fullbacks

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Kickers

Punters

Offensive Centers

Offensive Guards

Offensive Linemen

Offensive Tackles

Defensive Ends

Defensive Linemen

Defensive Tackles

Inside Linebackers

Linebackers

Middle Linebackers

Outside Linebackers

Free Safeties

Safeties

Strong Safeties

Defensive Backs

Defensive Athletes

Offensive Athletes

Athletes

Database

2024 Region Previews

7A, Region 1

7A, Region 2

7A, Region 3

7A, Region 4

6A, Region 1

6A, Region 2

6A, Region 3

6A, Region 4

6A, Region 5

6A, Region 6

6A, Region 7

6A, Region 8

5A, Region 1

5A, Region 2

Top Returning Defensive Players by Conference

7A, Region 1

7A, Region 2

7A, Region 3

7A, Region 4

6A, Region 1

6A, Region 2

6A, Region 3

6A, Region 4

6A, Region 5

6A, Region 6

6A, Region 7

6A, Region 8

5A, Region 1

5A, Region 2

5A, Region 3

5A, Region 4

5A, Region 5

5A, Region 6

5A, Region 7

5A, Region 8

4A, Region 1

4A, Region 2

4A, Region 3

4A, Region 4

4A, Region 5

4A, Region 6

4A, Region 7

4A, Region 8

3A, Region 1

3A, Region 2

3A, Region 3

3A, Region 4

4A, Region 6

4A, Region 7

4A, Region 8

3A, Region 1

3A, Region 2

3A, Region 3

4A, Region 2

4A, Region 3

4A, Region 4

4A, Region 5

5A, Region 3

5A, Region 4

5A, Region 5

5A, Region 6

5A, Region 7

5A, Region 8

4A, Region 1

Top Returning Offensive Players by Conference

7A, Region 1

7A, Region 2

7A, Region 3

7A, Region 4

6A, Region 1

6A, Region 2

6A, Region 3

6A, Region 4

6A, Region 5

6A, Region 6

6A, Region 7

6A, Region 8

5A, Region 1

5A, Region 2

5A, Region 3

5A, Region 4

5A, Region 5

5A, Region 6

5A, Region 7

5A, Region 8

4A, Region 1

4A, Region 2

4A, Region 3

4A, Region 4

4A, Region 5

4A, Region 6

4A, Region 7

4A, Region 8

3A, Region 1

3A, Region 2

3A, Region 3

3A, Region 4

basketball
Rivals150 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Rank
Prospect
Commit Status